MONTICELLO, Ind. (WLFI) After nearly a century in business, Indiana Beach in Monticello, Indiana has closed for good. According to WLFI-TV in West Lafayette, maintenance workers on Tuesday were told to pack up and go home.

Visitors to the Indiana Beach website were greeted with a “permanently closed” message.

Jordan Burrows of WLFI-TV spoke with White County officials show say the closing is like a punch to the gut.