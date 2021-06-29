Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame member killed in robbery

GARY, Ind. (AP) — A retired firefighter who was a member of the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame was killed during a weekend robbery in Gary.

Wallace “Wally” Broadnax was shot Saturday at a gas station as he was returning to his car. Broadnax was 70 years old.

Broadnax was on Roosevelt High School’s 1968 state championship team and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1993.

Gary Mayor Jerome Prince says he’s “heartbroken and disgusted” over the slaying. Prince says two teens are in custody.

Broadnax worked for the Gary Fire Department for more than 25 years. He’s the 21st homicide victim in Gary this year.