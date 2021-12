MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — An Indiana-based shoe retailer has purchased a family-owned Alabama company that operates shoe stores in five states across the Southeast in a $67 million deal.

Evansville-based Shoe Carnival says it has acquired the Mobile-based Shoe Station. The deal was announced Friday.

Before the acquisition, Shoe Carnival operated 377 stores in 35 states and Puerto Rico.

Shoe Station has 500 employees and 21 locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.