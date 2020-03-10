Indiana ban on drivers using handheld phones wins approval

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State legislators have given their final approval to a proposal banning motorists from using handheld cellphones on Indiana roads to combat distracted driving.

The Indiana House voted 81-11 and the Senate 49-1 on Tuesday in favor of the bill.

The measure permits cellphone use by drivers only with hands-free or voice-operated technology, except in emergencies.

The new law will take effect in July, but any tickets issued won’t result in points toward a driver’s license suspension until July 2021.

State police say distracted driving was to blame in at least 860 injury crashes and 48 fatalities in Indiana last year.

