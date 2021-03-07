Indiana awards $30M in funding for new trails projects

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana has awarded nearly $30 million to communities and nonprofit groups for construction of 70 miles of new trails Gov. Eric Holcomb says will boost local tourism and economic development.

The $29.6 million in funding announced Thursday for 18 communities and non-profit organizations is the part of the second round of Holcomb’s Next Level Trails program.

Whitcomb says trails improve the quality of life in the state and are “a valuable tool for economic and tourism development.” He says Hoosiers have frequented trails during the coronavirus pandemic. The newly awarded grants include 10 regional projects and eight local projects.