Indiana awards $126M for local road and bridge projects

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — More than 200 Indiana cities, towns and counties have been awarded a combined $126.5 million in state matching funds to help them tackle local road and bridge projects.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana’s transportation commissioner announced the funding for 214 municipalities Tuesday.

The money comes from fee increases on heavy-duty commercial vehicles that use the Indiana Toll Road.

To date, a transportation funding program created by a 2017 state law has provided more than $738 million in state matching funds for construction projects.

Holcomb says that program is allowing Indiana communities “to take on more needed road work and do it in record time.”

