Indiana awards $100M in state grants for local road projects

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana has awarded $100.2 million in state matching funds that will go toward local road and bridge projects in more than 200 Indiana cities, towns and counties.

The grants announced Thursday benefit 218 government entities chosen after they submitted applications in January for a call for projects.

The money comes through Community Crossings, a component of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s “Next Level Roads” program. That initiative has provided more than $931 million in state matching funds for local construction projects since 2016.

State lawmakers identified long-term funding for Community Crossings as part of legislation passed by the legislature and signed into law by Holcomb in April 2017.