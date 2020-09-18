Indiana awarded $4.7M for top state with increase of adoptions from foster care

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Governor Eric Holcomb and U.S. Administration of Children and Families Assistant Secretary Lynn Johnson announced Thursday that Indiana is the top state in the nation for increasing the number of children adopted from foster care. With the announcement comes a $4.7 million donation from Johnson.

“Every child deserves to have people who will love and support them forever, so we’ve set out to ensure each is a part of a permanent, loving family,” Gov. Holcomb said. “With more than a thousand kids in Indiana who are still waiting to be adopted, we appreciate our federal partners’ continued support as we pursue forever homes for each and every one.”

In fiscal year 2019, 2,489 Hoosier children were adopted through the Indiana Department of Child Services (DCS), the release said.

Johnson awarded Indiana an adoption and legal guardianship incentive award of more than $4.7 million during a ceremony at the Indiana Statehouse, the release said. The funding can be used to enhance the state’s child welfare system.

One former foster child credits the child welfare system, along with the guidance and support it provided, for saving her life.

“Just being in the system and having that hope, it’s a blessing because if I didn’t have that guidance that I needed, I probably would be dead,” said Kianna Sheikh, a former foster child.

“The Trump Administration is awarding this adoption and legal guardianship incentive award because leaders in the state have worked hard to find more permanent homes for children in need,” Johnson said. “We thank Governor Holcomb and the state of Indiana for focusing on adoptions, helping to build a culture of life in America.”

Earlier this year during his State of the State address, Gov. Holcomb announced the creation of the first adoption unit within DCS. The unit brings additional staff into each region to assist family case managers with finding permanent homes for children when parental rights have been terminated, the release said.

Foster parent and community advocate, Regenia Jones, believes that the increased staff who assist in finding determinant homes will decrease the number of struggles potential adopters face.

“I was excited because I think that some of the barriers for foster parents when they look at adopting children, and even for parents that aren’t foster parents if they want to adopt, that has been a really big challenge because of the lack of resources,” Jones said.

In addition to the increased family case manager, DCS has more than doubled the number of adoption consultants in Indiana from seven to 19 and provides specialized training, the release said. The agency has launched an enhanced database for better tracking of adoption inquiries and a digital picture book of Indiana’s Waiting Children.

DCS is currently working to roll out a statewide Adoption Rapid Permanency Review, the release said. The program is designed to bring permanency to children and promote systemic change within the child welfare system by identifying barriers and implementing strategies to remove them.

Northeast Indiana accounted for 264 adoptions in 2019, including 94 in Allen County, which was the third highest county total statewide.