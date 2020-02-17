Indiana attorney general’s future in question if suspended

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A prominent supporter of Indiana’s attorney general is arguing that a proposed suspension of his law license over allegations of drunkenly groping four women is excessive and that even the proposed punishment wouldn’t force him from office.

It remained unclear Monday whether Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill could remain in office if the Indiana Supreme Court agreed with a hearing officer’s recommendation that his law license be suspended for at least 60 days.

Conservative attorney James Bopp says Hill shouldn’t be treated more harshly because she’s a public official.

Republican Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma says he hopes the Supreme Court will be clear on whether Hill can remain as attorney general if his law license is suspended.