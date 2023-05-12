INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – “If the deals sound too good to be true, it usually is.”

That’s advice from the office of Indiana’s attorney general, who is warning Hoosiers to watch out for ticket scams leading up to the Indy 500.

Before the big race on May 28- and the grand prix on Saturday- Todd Rokita is sharing ways to avoid scammers:

Purchase items directly from IMS whenever possible.

Consider your source. Know the difference between a professional ticket broker (a legitimate and accredited reseller), a ticket scalper (an unregulated and unlicensed ticket seller), and a scammer selling scam tickets.

Know the refund policy. You should only purchase tickets from a ticket reseller that provides clear details about the terms of the transaction.

Use payment methods that come with protection. Always use a credit card so you may have some recourse if the tickets are not as promised.

Call the hotel directly before your trip to let them know you’re on the way.

Check the reviews for the hotel or wherever you’re staying.

Look for warning signs, like prices that seem a little too low or website addresses that seem odd.

Get email confirmations for all reservations and tickets.

Rokita says con artists can trick even the most experienced fans. In the past, fans have made it all the way to the gate just to be turned away for fake parking passes or tickets, the release said.

“As Indiana prepares for thousands of race fans, I encourage Hoosiers to exercise caution before purchasing their tickets, paying for parking, or making any online reservations,” Rokita said. “If you believe you’ve been scammed, please contact my office to file a complaint.”

You can file a complaint online, or call 1-800-382-5516.