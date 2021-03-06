Indiana attorney general quitting role with health firm

Todd Rokita is sworn in as Indiana’s attorney general by Chief Justice Loretta H. Rush on a bible held by his wife, Kathy, during an inaugural ceremony at the Indiana State Museum, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s newly elected attorney general is giving up his work with a health benefits consulting firm just days before the filing deadline for his state financial disclosure report.

Republican Todd Rokita’s continued role with Indianapolis-based Apex Benefits became public two weeks ago. His office described his role there as a “limited capacity” strategic policy adviser.

Rokita said in a Twitter post Friday that he had concluded his involvement with Apex and sold his ownership stake “to remove any potential concerns for the company and its clients.” Rokita first joined Apex as a top executive in 2019 following 10 years in Congress.