Indiana attorney general keeps job with health benefits firm

FILE – In this Sept. 16, 2020 file photo, Republican attorney general candidate Todd Rokita speaks during a news conference in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s newly elected attorney general says state ethics officials have cleared his ongoing role with a health benefits consulting firm in which he has an ownership stake, but he has declined to release that opinion.

Republican Todd Rokita began his term as state government’s top lawyer in early January while still working for Indianapolis-based Apex Benefits, a company he joined as a top executive in 2019 after ending 10 years in Congress.

The spokesperson for the attorney general’s office says he’s working with Apex “in a limited capacity” as a strategic policy adviser.

Julia Vaughn of the watchdog group Common Cause Indiana says the state should have an attorney general who is fully focused on protecting the public interest.