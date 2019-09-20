Indiana Attorney General Hill to provide update on Dr. Klopfer investigation

FILE – In this July 9, 2018, file photo, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE/AP) Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. in Indianapolis regarding the investigation into the late Dr. Ulrich Klopfer’s Indiana abortion clinics and other properties following the discovery of more than 2,000 fetal remains at his Illinois home.

The fetal remains found stacked in the garage of Klopfer’s home were from abortions performed in Indiana nearly two decades ago and it’s up to authorities there to determine if crimes were committed. Klopfer performed abortions at clinics in Fort Wayne, South Bend and Gary.

FILE – This September 2014 file photo shows Ulrich Klopfer. (South Bend Tribune via AP, File)

At a news conference Thursday in Joliet, Illinois, near where the remains were found sealed in individual bags inside more than 70 boxes, Will County officials said that the fetal material was from abortions performed in 2000, 2001 and 2002 in Indiana. The material will be sent back to Indiana, where authorities are investigating.

Also on Wednesday, warrants obtained by Attorney General Hill were served at the properties where Klopfer performed abortions in Fort Wayne and South Bend. Boxes could be seen being removed from a building at 2210 Inwood Drive that served as an abortion clinic in Fort Wayne. Fort Wayne police would not comment on why they were there. However St. Joseph County Prosecutor Ken Cotter said authorities found no fetal remains during a search of a shuttered South Bend abortion clinic also once operated by Klopfer.

Fort Wayne Police searched late Dr. Ulrich Klopfer’s Fort Wayne abortion clinic at 2210 Inwood Dr. on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.

Cotter said during a news conference outside the building that boxes of medical records were found inside, but that “based on what we have seen so far there are no fetal remains here.”

He says a vacant lot was also searched in the northern Indiana city. Cotter says the investigation at those properties is ongoing.

