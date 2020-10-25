Indiana attorney general disputing bill in discipline case

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill is disputing tens of thousands of dollars in expenses that a state commission wants him to pay in a disciplinary case stemming from allegations that he groped a state lawmaker and three other women during a party.

The state’s attorney disciplinary commission asked the Indiana Supreme Court in September to order that Hill pay about $57,000 toward expenses.

The case resulted in the state Supreme Court ordering a 30-day suspension of his law license.

But Hill’s lawyer filed a response this past week proposing that he pay a total of about $17,400.

