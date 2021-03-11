Indiana attorney general continues business advisory roles

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s new attorney general is being paid by private businesses for consulting work, including $25,000 a year for advising a Connecticut-based pharmaceutical company.

Republican Todd Rokita outlined work with several companies during 2020 with a financial disclosure report filed Wednesday with the state ethics commission.

The Indianapolis Star reports that federal filings show NanoViricides pays Rokita $25,000 a year and provided him $15,000 in stock for his ongoing work with the company.

Rokita announced last week that he was giving up his work and ownership stake in Indianapolis-based Apex Benefits after earlier saying he was continuing as an adviser.