Indiana attorney general accused of groping facing GOP test

FILE – In this July 9, 2018, file photo, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Votes are being tallied to decide whether Republicans will nominate Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill for a new term despite allegations of groping four women that resulted in a month-long suspension of his law license.

State Republican leaders are scheduled to announce Friday afternoon the results of mail-in voting by state GOP convention delegates among four candidates.

Hill has denied wrongdoing and has long worked to build support among social conservatives.

But former U.S. Rep. Todd Rokita argues Hill has a history of “bad judgment, bad choices and not taking responsibilities,” leaving him vulnerable to defeat by Democrats in the November election.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.