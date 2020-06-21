Indiana asks high court to review birth certificate ruling

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana’s attorney general’s office is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review a federal appeals court’s ruling that sided with a gay married couple who challenged the state’s birth records law.

Indiana’s petition with the high court comes after the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in January that same-sex couples should have the same rights as other couples to be named as parents on birth certificates without having to go through the adoption process.

The Journal & Courier reports that Indiana’s petition with the high court says the lower courts misinterpreted the intent of Indiana’s laws surrounding paternity and parental rights.

