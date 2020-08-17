Indiana arts, tourism groups can compete for $10M in aid

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Arts, cultural and tourism organizations around Indiana can compete for a share of $10 million in aid intended to give a boost to groups impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch has announced that qualifying organizations whose normal operations have been disrupted by COVID-19 are eligible for the state grants, which are funded by the federal CARES Act.

She says Indiana’s arts and cultural sector “adds vibrancy and depth to Hoosiers’ lives” and is important to Indiana’s tourism economy.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports the deadline to apply for the funds through the Indiana Arts Commission is Sept. 8.

