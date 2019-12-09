Indiana Army Nat’l Guard soldier dies at southern Indiana training center

Corporal Larry Litton, 30, of Martinsville, Ind. was found unresponsive at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center on December 7, 2019.

BUTLERVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — An Indiana National Guard soldier was pronounced dead after he was found unresponsive at an Indiana training center Saturday.

Corporal Larry Litton, 30, of Martinsville, Ind. was found unresponsive at the Muscatatuck Urban Training Center on December 7. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to a release from the Indiana National Guard.

Litton served as an assistant squad leader with the Military Police Company.

“Corporal Litton was a respected and admired soldier within our organization,” said Captain Cameron Molnar, commander of the 384th Military Police Company. “His love for his family, his fellow service-members, and our country makes this loss a tough and sad time. My deepest sympathy for his family and friends in this very difficult time.”

The cause of his death is under investigation and no further details were immediately available.