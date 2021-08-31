Indiana Archaeology Month begins Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is celebrating the 26th anniversary of archaeology in Indiana.

The department first celebrated with Indiana Archaeology Week, which ran from 1996-2001. The following year, the celebration expanded to Indiana Archaeology Month. This year’s celebration themed “Cheers, Indiana! Archaeology and the Production of Hoosier Spirits” starts Wednesday, which Gov. Eric J. Holcomb has declared Indiana Archaeology Month Kickoff Day.

“Archaeology Month allows Hoosiers the opportunity to learn a little about our Indiana ancestors and a lot about ourselves,” said DNR Director Bortner, who is also the State Historic Preservation Officer. “Each year the DHPA team selects a fun new theme to educate and inspire.”

All month long, Hoosier history buffs can meet archaeologists and learn about the state’s fascinating past, the DNR said. Through the past years’ celebrations, thousands of members of the public have been able to experience archaeology in this and many other ways.

A variety of events for all ages will be offered by universities, museums, organizations and individuals throughout Indiana. The DNR Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology is coordinating the activities. A schedule of events is at on.IN.gov/dhpa.