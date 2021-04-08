Indiana announces visitation change for Fish and Wildlife Areas

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Visitors to Indiana Fish & Wildlife Areas (FWAs) will notice some changes this spring and summer.

This summer, a new property rule will go into effect that requires all visitors to sign in and get a one-day permit card before going out on the property, regardless of activity.

To prepare for this new rule, we have been asking that visitors sign in and take a permit since April 1. The one-day access permit must be kept with you while visiting and must be completed and returned to a kiosk, drop box, or the office before leaving.

The information you provide helps us identify ways to improve Indiana’s FWAs for all users, and your feedback and comments are valuable to us. The DNR Division of Fish and Wildlife is exploring options to allow visitors to sign in and out via their mobile device. All FWAs listed the DNR website follow this process, except Wilbur Wright FWA.