HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Indiana is famous for a lot of things including basketball, football, the Indianapolis 500 and acres of farmland, but would famous singers come to mind?
Indiana might not be the first place that comes to mind when producing talented singers, but as time has shown time and time again, famous singers can come from anywhere.
Among the fame and millions of fans, it can be easy to forget where these famous singers first came from.
Listed include six singers from the Hoosier state that have made it big in the music world and where in Indiana they are from.
- Michael Jackson – Gary
- One cannot talk about famous singers without mentioning the “King of Pop”. Known for rousing success as part of “Jackson 5” and solo careers, Jackson won the hearts of millions worldwide with all the accolades to boot.
- Janet Jackson – Gary
- Known as a sex icon in her youth, Janet Jackson has carved a path to becoming one of the world’s best-selling music artists of all time.
- David Lee Roth – Bloomington
- The frontman for the legendary rock band Van Halen is known for his energetic stage persona that was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2007.
- John Mellencamp – Seymour
- Known for singles such as “Jack & Diane” and “Crumblin’ Down”, the Seymour native earned 13 Grammy nominations and won one in 1983 for “Hurts So Good”.
- Axl Rose – Lafayette
- The co-founder and lead singer for “Guns N’ Roses” fled to Los Angeles on a bus at age 17 to get away from a highly dysfunctional household. In 2012, he was inducted with Guns N’ Roses into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
- Hoagy Carmichael – Bloomington
- The singer of “Star Dust” and “Heart and Soul” was one of the most influential people in popular music in the 20th century. His career saw the advent of mass media, TV and microphones for sound recordings.