INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Hoosiers have a low amount of collective credit card debt compared to other states, according to a new study from a personal finance website.

The latest report from WalletHub shows Indiana ranks No. 8 among all 50 states for the lowest credit card debt.

The study analyzed data from TransUnion, the Federal Reserve, the U.S. Census Bureau and WalletHub’s proprietary credit card payoff calculator to determine the cost and time required to repay the median credit card balance in each of the 50 states and the District of Columbia.



Here are the stats for Hoosiers:

Median Credit Card Balance: $2,322

Median Income: $48,985

Cost of Interest Until Payoff: $251

Expected Payoff Timeframe: 12 months and 6 days

See what Indiana’s numbers are like compared to other states in the full study from WalletHub.