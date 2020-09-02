Indiana alters student count to delay funding question

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana State Board of Education approved a method to maintain funding for schools reopening virtually this fall after warnings of possible cuts from lawmakers last month.

The plan approved unanimously Wednesday allows the state to use data from the last student count in February to determine whether schools should receive full funding for their students, regardless of whether those students are receiving instruction virtually or in the classroom this semester.

School budgets won’t be penalized for students learning virtually this fall, as long as the students weren’t enrolled in a full-time virtual education program on the last enrollment count day.

Dr. Jennifer McCormick, Superintendent of Public Instruction issued the following statement after the approval: