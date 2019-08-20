Indiana agency OKs cleanup plan for former hospital site

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — A cleanup plan has been approved at the site of a demolished hospital in eastern Indiana.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management wants cleanup work on two areas at the former Reid Hospital complex in Richmond.

The (Richmond) Palladium-Item reports IDEM wants a former dumping ground in a wooded area cleaned up. A March inspection found solid waste, including a partially buried metal drum.

The agency’s cleanup plan calls for waste found at the surface to be removed and then replaced by 2 feet of clean fill on top. IDEM also wants a cleanup of a small area with pink soil near what was once the property’s main entrance.

Information from: Palladium-Item, http://www.pal-item.com

