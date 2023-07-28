(WANE) – As storms sweep through northeast Indiana, the state’s attorney general is warning Hoosiers to be aware of scams involving cleanup, contractors and FEMA funds.

Attorney General Todd Rokita said con artists are using the recent storms as a guise to advertise repairs at people’s homes and then disappear with the down payments in their pockets, never to return to do the work.

Rokita shared tips to avoid falling victim to storm-chasing scammers:

Be skeptical of people promising immediate cleanup and debris removal.

Know that FEMA doesn’t charge application fees. If someone wants money to help you qualify for FEMA funds, that’s probably a scam.

Check out contractors’ reputations before enlisting their services.

Ask for IDs, licenses, and proof the contractor is both bonded and insured.

Get more than one estimate for work.

Don’t believe any promises that aren’t in writing.

Never pay by wire transfer, gift card, cryptocurrency, or in cash.

Don’t pay the full amount for the project up front.

If you ever suspect a scam of any type, file a complaint online or call the attorney general’s office at 1-800-382-5516.