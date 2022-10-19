INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — With October being National Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita warned Hoosiers of potential threats from predatory cyber criminals.

A release from Rokita says the cost from a standard business data breach is over $4 million, and a healthcare data breach is now over $10 million.

Security breaches involving your personal information can create a significant risk of fraud or identity theft if the information is acquired by the wrong person.

“Cybersecurity has been an important issue for years, but after COVID-19, businesses and schools have relied more and more on technology,” Rokita said. “This makes them even more vulnerable to these types of attacks, and I encourage Hoosiers to educate themselves and stay on high alert.”

Rokita provided some tips to Hoosiers to keep themselves and their family protected: