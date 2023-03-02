HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Federal workers have been ordered to delete TikTok from their devices by the end of the month. The House Foreign Affairs Committee is now pushing a bill to allow that ban to expand to the U.S. and the more than 100 million Americans using the app.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita spoke with Shelley Kirk about his office’s lawsuits against TikTok as well as other issues including his investigation by the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission. You can view their full interview in the video player above.