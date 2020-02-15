Indiana AG sues wildlife center for alleged history of abuse

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (AP) — Indiana’s attorney general is suing a wildlife center for allegedly abusing exotic animals.

The lawsuit filed Tuesday by Attorney General Curtis Hill’s office seeks for the animals to be transferred from Wildlife in Need into court-approved animal sanctuaries.

The Charlestown wildlife center has been the subject of controversy over the years with numerous abuse allegations. Owner Tim Stark said Tuesday that he intends to fight Hill’s lawsuit.

Hill’s lawsuit comes days after the U.S. Department of Agriculture rescinded the wildlife center’s license to exhibit warm-blooded animals.

