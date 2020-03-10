Indiana AG says state agencies cant’s use nonbinary marker

INDIANAPOLIS (The Times) — Indiana’s attorney general says agencies are not allowed to use an “X” gender designation on identification cards for residents who don’t identify as male or female.

The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that Curtis Hill Jr. said in an official opinion issued Monday that agencies must have strict direction from the state legislature to adopt the nonbinary identifier.

State law requires applications for driver’s licenses or state IDs to include information about the person’s gender.

Hill says the Bureau of Motor Vehicles and State Department of Health exceeded their authority when they briefly allowed nonbinary individuals to apply for a driver’s license, state identification card or birth certificate with an “X” marker.

