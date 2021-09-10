Indiana AG says he’s ‘prepared’ to sue Biden over vaccine mandates

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana’s attorney general said he is prepared to sue the Biden Administration over the president’s sweeping new federal vaccine requirements announced Thursday.

In a statement, Todd Rokita said he was looking into taking possible legal action to fight what he called “authoritarian actions.”

“My team and I, along with other like-minded attorneys general, are reviewing all legal action on how to stand against these authoritarian actions by the Biden administration,” Rokita said. “We will be prepared to file suit if Biden seeks illegal actions restricting Hoosiers’ liberties.”

The government’s expansive new rules mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans. Biden has also signed an executive order requiring vaccination for all employees of the executive branch and contractors who do business with the federal government.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.