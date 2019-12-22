Indiana AG faces spending scrutiny as groping case nears end

FILE – In this Oct. 23, 2019 file photo, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill arrives for a hearing at the state Supreme Court in the Statehouse, in Indianapolis. As AG Hill awaits the outcome of a professional misconduct complaint involving his alleged drunken groping of four women, the embattled Republican is faces scrutiny over a string of financial decisions he’s made since taking office. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy File)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) — As Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill awaits the outcome of a professional misconduct complaint involving his alleged drunken groping of four women, the embattled Republican also faces scrutiny over a string of financial decisions he’s made since taking office.

After he took office in 2017, Hill asked for a raise and spent hundreds of thousands of dollars to renovate his Statehouse office.

But The Journal Gazette reports Hill doesn’t spend much time at that Indianapolis office.

Instead, he’s used taxpayer dollars on a satellite office in the northern Indiana city of Elkhart, where he lives.

No other Indiana state officeholder has a second office elsewhere.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.