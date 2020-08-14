Indiana AG calls for special legislative session to address virus

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill sent a letter on Friday to Gov. Eric Holcomb and leaders of the Indiana General Assembly, calling for a special legislative session focused on addressing the COVID-19 pandemic and restoring “public confidence is constitutional government.”

Hill emphasized that the emergency used to justify hurried executive actions has become a long-term issue that deserves attention. In the letter, Hill said that a republican form of government does not “govern by executive degree.”

“We govern by legislation, enforcement, and adjudication carried out by separately elected (and appointed) officials. The Indiana Constitution so divides government functions to prevent concentration of power and to facilitate public debate,” Hill said.

He argued that Indiana’s co-equal branches of government must engage with one another for the sake of all Hoosiers.

“Press conferences from the Governor saying one thing, and letters from lawmakers saying another — neither of which has any legal force — produce only more uncertainty and anxiety for schools, students, parents and citizens about what the consequences might be in a few months of the decisions they make today,” he said.

A special session “is the only way to provide the full measure of constitutional government to which Hoosiers are entitled, ensure consistency in the law governing individual conduct and the operation of public functions, afford certainty in public funding for education and other important government missions, and, critically, restore public confidence in governmental leadership and constitutional governance,” said Hill.

Hill argued that governance by the executive degree has sent inconsistent and confusing messages to Hoosiers statewide.

“Candidly,” he said, “while Hoosiers at first mostly obeyed the Governor’s emergency orders, as those orders have endured, overreached, mutated, or proven impracticable, many citizens have begun to lose respect for them.”

He added that among those deserving clearer guidance are Hoosier parents, teachers and schoolchildren.

“The start of a new school year has crystallized the sense of insecurity and general weariness arising from governance by shifting executive decrees,” he said. “To educate children, our public schools require clarity, consistency and affirmation of a constitutional process governing both finances and operations.”