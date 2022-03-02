INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana’s attorney general has launched an investigation into the T-Mobile data breach last year, and he’s warned Hoosiers who were impacted to be protect themselves.

On Aug. 17, 2021, T-Mobile announced a huge data breach that exposed sensitive personal information of 53 million current, former, and potential T-Mobile customers. The data breach leaked customers’ names, date of birth, Social Security numbers, and driver’s license information.

A major portion of the data stolen in the hack was recently listed for sale on the dark web, where cyber criminals may purchase, sell, and track personal information. However, those affected by the breach have received notifications from various identity theft protection services notifying them that their information was discovered online as a result of the breach, proving that those affected are at a higher risk of identity theft.

“Protecting and defending Hoosiers against invasive violations like this is an important part of our work. I am launching a detailed investigation into this breach and to determine whether T-Mobile had the appropriate safeguards in place to protect personal information,” said Attorney General Rokita.

Rokita said those affected by the data breach should take necessary precautions such as monitoring credit, placing a credit freeze on affected credit reports, or placing a fraud alert on credit reports.

Hoosiers can report identify thefts with the attorney general’s office by calling 1-800-382-5516.