INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana House Education Committee passed House Bill 1608, known as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, out of committee 9-4 after two amendments.

The bill would ban schools and third party organizations from teaching students from grades K-3 about sexual orientation, gender roles, gender identity and expression. The bill now moves to the house floor for a vote.

The ACLU of Indiana released a statement coming out against the bill saying it would “censor discussion about LGBTQ people in schools and target students who choose not to conform to traditional norms about gender by forcing teachers and administrators to act as ‘gender police.'”

The organization argues the bill would send a dangerous message to vulnerable youth, particularly trans youth, that themselves and their stories are worth less than their peers.

“The bill’s author, Representative Michelle Davis, is pushing this bill as a ‘parental right’ bill, but Rep. Davis authored another bill that would take away parents’ rights to make decisions about essential medical care for their trans kids. This is not about parental rights,” the ACLU added.

They said this bill is “a blatant attack on LGBTQ families in Indiana.”