Indiana ‘abortion reversal’ bill signed by governor

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Doctors in Indiana would be required to tell women undergoing drug-induced abortions about a disputed treatment for potentially stopping the abortion process under a measure that’s been signed into law.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed the bill Thursday. Republican lawmakers pushed the bill, despite objections that it would force doctors to provide dubious information to their patients. Supporters say the requirement would ensure that a woman can halt a medication-induced abortion if she changes her mind after taking the first of the two drugs used in the procedure and takes another drug instead. The law could be challenged in federal court before it takes effect in July.