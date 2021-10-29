Indiana abortion reporting law takes effect after 3 years

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal appeals court has cleared the way for Indiana officials to start enforcing a law requiring reports from doctors if they treat women for complications arising from abortions, even though the court said the law could be struck down in the future.

Action by the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals this week followed an August decision upholding the law that had been blocked since soon after the Republican-dominated Indiana Legislature approved it in 2018.

The law lists 25 physical or psychological conditions that could trigger the reporting requirement.

Planned Parenthood argues the law is vague and leaves doctors uncertain on what needs to be reported.