Indiana: 4 of 10 Hoosiers still not vaccinated for COVID-19

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 file photo, a nurse loads a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — State health officials say four out of 10 Hoosier adults are still not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as Indiana’s sluggish vaccination rate coincides with recent increases in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

The Indiana Department of Health said Friday that 59.8% of Indiana residents 18 and older are now fully vaccinated. The Indianapolis Business Journal reports that Indiana’s hospitalizations due to COVID-19 had been on a downward trajectory since mid-September, but those hospitalizations have been climbing again over the past week.

Indiana’s moving average of daily cases, meanwhile, has climbed from about 1,700 to more than 2,200 over the past week.