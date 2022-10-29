HANCOCK CO., Ind – A Knightstown man is dead after officials say he crashed through a fence, hit a large tree, which caused his vehicle to catch on fire.

Saturday morning around 2:00 am, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department and Greenfield Police Department were called to the area of Hancock County Road 400 East and US 40, just east of Greenfield.

When law enforcement arrived, they found a car that had crashed into a tree and was on fire.

The first arriving officers attempted to enter the vehicle to save the driver, but the flames were too hot.

The driver was identified as Adam Bundy, 24. Bundy was the only person inside the vehicle.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department said Bundy was traveling eastbound on US 40 toward Knightstown when his vehicle left the road, crashed through a fence and hit the tree.

The sheriff’s department is investigating why the vehicle left the road. it’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

