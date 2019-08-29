Ind. Wesleyan to drop over-the-air broadcasting, focus on digital

MARION, Ind. (WANE) — Indiana Wesleyan University says it will eliminate its over-the-air television and radio stations by December.

According to an article released by the university on Tuesday, Aug. 27, the IWU-Marion campus will be eliminating the WIWU TV station and the Fortress radio station “in order to focus on the growing audience accessing IWU media through online streaming.”

The university says some existing programs are modified or eliminated due to changing enrollment trends.

IWU has spent the past three years streaming a variety of athletic broadcasts in partnership with ESPN online.

The university also says it will be launching a new degree program in multi-media storytelling, with an emphasis in film, broadcast media, and journalism.