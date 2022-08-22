Caution tape is seen in a file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — An Indiana man died Sunday morning in a single vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 70 near Shadeland Avenue.

An INDOT Hoosier Helper first arrived on the scene to find Billy Ray Ervin Jr., 70, of Cambridge City, Indiana, pinned under a semitruck and unresponsive.

Police were unable to pull Ervin Jr. from the wreckage, and a tow truck was required to free him. Ervin Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation determined Ervin Jr. had drove of the road, struck a concrete barrier wall and overturned into a ditch. Ervin Jr. was wearing a seatbelt during the accident, but became entrapped under the semi when it rolled over.

No skid marks were found at the scene, and investigators are not sure what caused Ervin Jr. to drive off the road.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will conduct an investigation to determine the cause of death.