IN House Democratic Caucus offering paid internships for students and recent graduates

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – The Indiana House Democratic Caucus announced it will offer college students and recent graduates several internships in the upcoming 2022 session of the Indiana General Assembly.

Different learning opportunities will be available to interested applicants such as: policy, media relations, graphic and print design, fiscal analysis, member services and a spot working with the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus.

The full-time, paid position comes with a bi-weekly stipend of $750. The caucus said academic credit is available but determined by the intern’s school.

“I’m proud to lead a caucus that offers such a well-rounded internship for young professionals in Indiana,” said Indiana House Democratic Leader Phil GiaQuinta (D-Fort Wayne). “Our interns get a chance to interact with lawmakers on a daily basis and witness how Indiana’s laws are made up-close. Having this experience on your résumé can fast-track a career in politics, advocacy and communications and many of our interns continue on to become full-time staff.”

To qualify for this internship, applicants must be at least a Sophomore in college, but no specific major is required. A desire to learn about government is strongly encouraged. An online application, cover letter, resume, academic transcript and three letters of recommendation must be completed by Oct. 31 to be considered.

Contact Julian Winborn, Intern Director, at Julian.Winborn@iga.in.gov with any questions.