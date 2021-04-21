Improvements made to DNR camping website

The website for making camping reservations at DNR properties has a new look and features to make booking easier.

Users now have more options to search for camping, cabins, or day-use facilities by filtering search results by park activities, specific site types, accessibility needs, and desired date range.



Other features allow campers to:

— Discover available sites for the upcoming weekend for last-minute trips

— Save favorite campsites, cabins, and facilities for quicker access to making future reservations at those locations

— Shop for a variety of Indiana State Parks products, including gift cards, park passes, clothing, and gifts galore

— Check the balance of a DNR camping gift card

— Donate to support Indiana State Parks



People can plan their next trip at camp.IN.gov. Users will be prompted tocreate an account to track reservations, favorite campsites, and opt in to receive news, information and special offers from DNR.