Improperly secured mattress causes serious crash on I-65 near Indianapolis, sends 3 to hospital

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – An improperly secured box spring mattress on top of an SUV started a series of events leading to a serious crash that sent three people to the hospital and caused thousands of dollars in damage.

The Indiana State Police (ISP) said just before 4:30 p.m., emergency crews were sent to I-65 near mile marker 101 on reports of a serious crash.

Photo courtesy of the Indiana State Police

Preliminary investigation revealed that an SUV was driving northbound on I-65 with a box spring mattress on the roof. While traveling down the road, the mattress fell off the roof and landed in the center lane.

ISP said that the SUV was being followed by a car driven by a friend of the SUV driver. That friend stopped their car in the center lane behind the mattress while the driver of the SUV pulled to the right shoulder. Both men went to the center lane to get the mattress.

While both men where trying to pick up the mattress, ISP said another northbound car came along and hit the back of the car that had stopped in the middle lane causing the car to hit them. A third car immediately came along after the first crash and hit the two crashed vehicles that were in the roadway.

The two men who were struck, along with the driver of one of the vehicles were transported to area hospitals, ISP said. Their conditions are unknown.