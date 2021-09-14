IMPD: Child dead, 2 adults in critical condition after crash at crosswalk in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — A child is dead and two adults are in critical condition after a crash at a crosswalk on the east side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just after 4 p.m. Tuesday, officers were called to Washington Street and Ritter Avenue, near George W. Julian School.

IMPD said a 7year-old student at the school, a crossing guard and another adult were taken to the hospital after being struck in the crosswalk. The child was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, and both drivers are cooperating, according to police. They were taken to the hospital for a standard blood draw.

IMPD noted that several citizens stayed on scene to help render medical aid, even after officers arrived.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Detective Eric Snow with the IMPD Crash Investigations Office at 317-327-6549 or email him at Eric.Snow@indy.gov.

George W. Julian School release the following statement Tuesday evening:

“We are saddened to report that during dismissal this afternoon, there was a motor vehicle accident involving a student, an adult and a crossing guard. The incident is under investigation by the IPS Police Department and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

In support of our school family, the following steps are being taken for Wednesday, Sept. 15:

Classes are canceled.

The school will be open beginning at 9 a.m. for students, staff and families that may need support from the Crisis Response Team. The response team will also be available the remainder of the week.

Pre-packaged breakfast/lunch meals will be available for pick-up from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

An updated message will be sent to families on Wednesday evening concerning the school schedule for the remainder of the week.”

IPS Superintendent Dr. Aleesia Johnson released the following statement:

“Our Indianapolis Public Schools family is devastated to learn about the tragic death of one of our students at George W. Julian School 57. We extend our love and deepest sympathies to the student’s family and loved ones. We are also hoping for a full recovery for the two adults involved in the accident.”

Tonight my heart is with all those affected by this afternoon’s tragedy—family, friends, neighbors, teachers, classmates. Let us lift up the memories of a young life taken too soon, and surround a school community in mourning. — Mayor Joe Hogsett (@IndyMayorJoe) September 15, 2021

This story will be updated once more information is available.