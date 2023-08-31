INDIANAPOLIS — Two people died in a shooting that took place at a Menards on Indy’s northeast side Wednesday.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched around 5:29 p.m. to a Menards located at 7701 E. 42 Street in response to multiple calls of a person shot. Officers arrived and found two adult males suffering from gunshot wounds.

IMPD said the shooting involved a customer and a security guard at the exit of the store’s lumber yard. The security guard died shortly after being transported to Methodist Hospital in critical condition. The other victim also succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at Eskenazi Hospital.

IMPD said the shooting appears to have stemmed from a verbal dispute between the security guard and the driver of a vehicle containing multiple people that was exiting the business.

The disagreement evolved into a physical altercation before shots were exchanged by both men.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office identified the individuals as 24-year-old Olajawon Malik Cowherd and 39-year-old Justin Andrew Do.

There were people in the lumber yard at the time of the shooting, IMPD said. However, IMPD could not confirm how many people witnessed the shooting.

The lumber yard remains closed while detectives continue to investigate the scene. IMPD said the rest of the store is open to customers.