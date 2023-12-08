INDIANAPOLIS — Family members describe Indianapolis 3-year-old Noah Brown as a very active child.

“He’s energetic. He’s a happy little three-year-old,” said Noah’s grandmother Candy King. “He wouldn’t harm nobody, and nothing keeps that kid down.”

But for over a week, to visit Noah, his family must travel to Riley Children’s Hospital. Police say the child is the victim of an assault that left him with an array of serious injuries, including a head injury.

According to an incident report from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the assault took place in the late evening hours of Nov. 29. The location: a home on South Lyons Avenue in the southwest portion of the city. It is the home of Noah’s father, Tyler Brown.

The report does not provide details, but it does indicate a 12-year-old boy has been arrested and now faces four felony charges. The most serious of the charges is two counts of serious bodily injury to a person under the age of 14.

IMPD made the arrest after being called to Riley to investigate Noah’s injuries on the night of the incident. Photos of Noah’s injuries, provided by his family, can be seen below:

Since then, family members have made the daily trek to Riley to watch over Noah.

“They have him sedated because of his head injury,” Noah’s mother Michelle Lane said. “They don’t want him to get too worked up and stuff.”

Lane disclosed her son has had multiple seizures that she attributes to Noah’s head injury.

“He has a long road to recovery,” she said. “It’s not guaranteed what his quality of life is going to be but we’re praying and hoping for the best that he comes out just fine.”

Making matters worse, Lane said Noah is also battling COVID, complicating the boy’s recovery which is now in its second week.