Impaired driver rear ends NW Indiana police car on I-80/94

LAKE STATION, Ind. (WANE) – A Lake Station police car was rear ended by an impaired driver on Thursday night.

Around 11 p.m. on Thursday, ISP troopers responded to eastbound I-80/94 near mile marker 14 in response to a vehicle crash involving a Lake Station police car.

No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

A preliminary investigation shows the Lake Station police officer was traveling eastbound when it was rear ended by another vehicle. During the investigation, ISP determined that the driver of a red 2017 Mazda had consumed alcoholic beverages.

The driver, 20-year-old Ashley Kretchmer from North Judson, was later transported to the Lake County Jail where she registered a .17% B.A.C. (Blood Alcohol Content). The legal limit in Indiana is .08%.

Kretchmer is facing the following charges:

W.I. Endangering – Class A Misdemeanor

W.I. .15% or Above – Class A Misdemeanor

Minor Consumption of Alcoholic Beverage – Class C Misdemeanor.

The Indiana State Police would like to remind everyone that if you choose to consume alcoholic beverages, there are several rideshare alternatives that provide safe transportation instead of choosing to drive under the influence Also, in Indiana, the legal drinking age is 21 years of age.