PIKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – On Sunday afternoon, an Indiana State Senior Trooper stopped a car on 1-69 near the 51 mile-marker.

Police say Kyle R. Horstman, 31, of Washington was going 87 mph in a 70 mph zone in a black Dodge Charger. When he pulled Horstman over, the trooper could smell burnt marijuana coming from the car. He could also see a syringe on the passenger side floorboard.

According to police, Horstman was acting impaired, failed field sobriety tests, and refused to submit to a chemical test. During a search of the vehicle, officers located three more syringes and a handgun that was in multiple pieces.

Mugshot of Kyle R. Horstman

Horstman was arrested and taken to the Pike County Jail where he is currently being held without bond. He’s being charged with:

Prior Possession of a Syringe, Level 5 Felony

Felon Carrying a Handgun with a Prior Felony Conviction, Level 5 Felony

Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated – Refusal, Class C Misdemeanor

Carrying a Handgun without a License, Class A Misdemeanor