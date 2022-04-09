PIKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – On Sunday afternoon, an Indiana State Senior Trooper stopped a car on 1-69 near the 51 mile-marker.
Police say Kyle R. Horstman, 31, of Washington was going 87 mph in a 70 mph zone in a black Dodge Charger. When he pulled Horstman over, the trooper could smell burnt marijuana coming from the car. He could also see a syringe on the passenger side floorboard.
According to police, Horstman was acting impaired, failed field sobriety tests, and refused to submit to a chemical test. During a search of the vehicle, officers located three more syringes and a handgun that was in multiple pieces.
Horstman was arrested and taken to the Pike County Jail where he is currently being held without bond. He’s being charged with: