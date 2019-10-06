Impaired driver arrested after crashing into parked cars and church

VINCENNES, Ind. (WANE) — A 21 year old was placed under arrest accused of driving under the influence causing him to crash into parked cars and a church.

The crash happened Saturday just before 3:10 a.m.

Indiana State Police say Joseph Bauer, of Vincennes, was driving his 2000 Dodge pickup truck east on 10th Street when he collided into several parked cars and then into a church located at Wabash Avenue.

Further investigation revealed he had a blood alcohol content of .22%.

Bauer was arrested and taken to the Knox County Jail.

The Vincennes Police Department investigated the crash.